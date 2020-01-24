|
Anne Collins
Collins, Anne January 23, 2020 Age 82. Beloved wife of William R. of 62 years. Loving mother of William E. (Catherine) Collins, Julie (Mark Nelson) Collins, Brian Collins and James (Helen) Collins. Grandmother of Daniel Collins. Dear sister of Peter (Marilyn) Coll and Patricia Coll. Anne was born February 14, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Peter and Hannah (McGarvey) Coll. Mrs. Collins had worked at Lord and Taylor in women's accessories. She was a lifelong supporter of Women's Rights, a devoted wife and mother, enjoyed traveling and had a passion for photography. Visitation Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi 248 348-1800 with a scripture service at 7pm. Funeral liturgy 10:30 am Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church 24505 Meadowbrook Rd. Novi with visitation 10 am until time of liturgy. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul or the Parkinson's Foundation. Expressions of sympathy to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020