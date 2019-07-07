|
Anne E. Hengesbach
Rochester Hills - HENGESBACH, Anne E., age 70, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away on June 28, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 30, 1948. Anne graduated from St. Alphonsus High School and went on to receive her Bachelors from Marygrove College. She worked for Ford Motor Credit Company and was a member of the Association of Zoo and Aquarium Docents and Volunteers. Anne loved volunteering at the zoo and singing in the church choir. She is survived by her siblings, Joseph Hengesbach and Mary Haga; and her nephews, Benjamin Haga and John Haga. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester, MI. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10 AM, In State at 9:30 AM, at St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy, 8200 N. Wayne Rd., Westland, MI. www.pixleyfuneral.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019