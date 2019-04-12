Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
3700 Harvey Lake Rd
Highland, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
3700 Harvey Lake Rd
Highland, MI
Anne Joan Pociask, of White Lake Twp., MI, died on April 7, 2019. She was 96 years old.
She is survived by her son, David (Diane) Pociask; grandson, Brian (Sarah) Pociask; great - grandchildren, Alex and Silas Pociask; niece, Vivian (Bob) Drewa, as well as many extended family members and dear friends. Anne was preceded in death by her sisters, Dolores Songalewski and Sister Mary Redempta.
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St. on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00PM. Rosary 6:00PM. Funeral Service at Church of the Holy Spirit, 3700 Harvey Lake Rd., Highland, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00AM with gathering beginning at 10:00AM. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI, 1:15PM. For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
