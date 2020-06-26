Anne L. Dales
Northville - Age 92, of Northville passed away June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of James (Jennifer) Dales and Donald (Nancy) Dales. Dear sister of Jim (Carolynn) Logan. Cherished grandmother of Brian, Austin, Griffin, Jimmy, and Patrick. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1 pm at The Post Bistro, 844 Penniman, Plymouth, MI 48170. During this difficult time, please make sure to reach out to the family by leaving your thoughts online, sending a card, or calling. Please share condolences at casterlinefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.