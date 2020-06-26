Anne L. Dales
Anne L. Dales

Northville - Age 92, of Northville passed away June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of James (Jennifer) Dales and Donald (Nancy) Dales. Dear sister of Jim (Carolynn) Logan. Cherished grandmother of Brian, Austin, Griffin, Jimmy, and Patrick. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1 pm at The Post Bistro, 844 Penniman, Plymouth, MI 48170. During this difficult time, please make sure to reach out to the family by leaving your thoughts online, sending a card, or calling. Please share condolences at casterlinefuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
The Post Bistro
Funeral services provided by
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Jim and Don and family, I am really saddened to hear of Anne's death. She will be really missed by all her old friends in Northville. Anne and I have been good friends since our boys were in elementary school in Northville, and through many rounds of golf with her sons and mine. We worked together at Northville Garden Club and more recently met most Wednesday evenings to eat with a group of Northville friends. Good bye old friend!
Anne Pyett
Friend
