Jim and Don and family, I am really saddened to hear of Anne's death. She will be really missed by all her old friends in Northville. Anne and I have been good friends since our boys were in elementary school in Northville, and through many rounds of golf with her sons and mine. We worked together at Northville Garden Club and more recently met most Wednesday evenings to eat with a group of Northville friends. Good bye old friend!

Anne Pyett

Friend