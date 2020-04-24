|
|
Anne M. Prokop
Prokop, Anne M. April 23, 2020. 62 of Trenton.
Loving sister of Frank Prokop, Susan Prokop, Judith (Joseph) Betro, Elizabeth (Emil) Sdao and Carolyn McIntosh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and step mom Madeline Prokop. Preceded in death by parents Dr. Frank Prokop and Elanor Buslowicz.
A private family gathering will be held.
Memorial contributions are appreciated to Smile FM Christian Radio Station.
Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes -Southgate Chapel.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020