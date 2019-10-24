|
Anne T. Patton
Birmingham - Anne T. Patton was born in Detroit on May 17, 1946, raised in the Rosedale Park neighborhood, and died at her home in Birmingham, Michigan on October 17, 2019. After graduating from the University of Michigan in 1969, she was an educator at several Detroit area High Schools. She then attended the University of Detroit School of Law, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1976. After obtaining her JD, Anne worked at the National Labor Relations Board for six years, leaving in 1982 to become a Labor Arbitrator. She enjoyed a long career as an arbitrator, selected to hear cases through the American Arbitration Association, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service and through selections to multiple arbitration panels by unions and management. Additionally, she was appointed by Governor James Blanchard to the Michigan Teacher Tenure Commission from 1984 to 1988, and to the Michigan Employment Relations Commission from 1986 to 1991. She was an Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Detroit School of Law from 1984 to 1991, teaching Legal Writing, and she served as Director of Legal Writing. She also was an Adjunct Professor of Law at Wayne State University Law School, teaching Public Sector Labor Law from 1991 to 1998.
Anne was as an independent labor arbitrator for 35 years until April 2018, when she was unable to continue after a lifelong struggle with multiple disabling diseases. She loved her family, friends and cats, read extensively, was a collector of arts and crafts era furniture, pottery and art, and was an avid gardener. Her intelligence, humor, strong convictions and love of conversation will be missed.
Anne was the daughter of Harvey William Patton, Jr. and Alice Mary Gibbons, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by brother Harvey, sister-in-law Pam and nephew Scott. She is survived by her husband George D. Mesritz, brother James M. Patton (Heidi Cook), sister Mary Alice Patton (James Whitlow), and nephew Daniel C. Patton. Memorial and interment will be private. Contributions in Anne's memory may be made to the Restless Leg Syndrome Foundation (www.rls.org), or the ().
