- - March 31, 1941 - December 5, 2019. Age 78. Beloved wife of 55 years and best friend of David W. Sommerfeld. Survived by her husband (David) and children, Catherine Kingsley (David), David Sommerfeld, Jr (Lisa), Michael Sommerfeld (Colleen) and Caroline O'Connor (Michael). Loving and cherished Grandmother of Jonathan (Lindsay), Jacob, Alexandria, and Christopher Kingsley, Henry Sommerfeld, Kalie, Nate, Meghan & Maeve Sommerfeld, and Payton & Ansley O'Connor. Dear Sister of Marjorie Fredericks (the late Norman), Mickey Cooney (William) and Susan Currier. Sister-in-Law of Jude Sommerfeld (Liz), Mary Virginia Ferrara (Mike), and Frances Bingham (the late John). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Anne was born in Detroit, daughter of Michael and Florence Toth (nee Higgins) and spent her entire life in the metropolitan Detroit area. She was a long time parishioner of Holy Name Church. She was a graduate of Immaculata High School and the University of Detroit. She spent her early career working as a school teacher but her life's work was being a faithful wife, mother and loving grandmother. Anne was active in many charities and the closest to her heart was the Christ Child House of Detroit. She thoroughly enjoyed reading to the boys at Christ Child and making layettes. She was also very active in the Bloomfield Village Garden Club and the Questers. Anne enjoyed gardening, cooking and teaching her grandchildren how to bake and cook. She also coveted playing games and cards with her grandchildren. Anne loved life, her family and friends, and will be greatly missed. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 2:00-8:00pm, with Scripture Services at 7:00pm at A. J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13 - 14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 10:00 am at Holy Name Church, 630 Harmon Rd, Birmingham. Visitation at Church begins at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Anne to Christ Child House of Detroit, 15751 Joy Rd., Detroit, MI 48228, Loyola High School, 15325 Pinehurst, Detroit, MI 48238, Beaumont Hospice c/o Beaumont Health Foundation, 1975 Industrial Technology Dr., Suite J120, Troy, MI 48083 or a charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019