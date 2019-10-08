|
Anneliese Peterson
Sterling Heights - Anneliese Peterson (Overath), age 92, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her residence in Sterling Heights, Michigan. A memorial service will be announced and held on a later date. Memorial contributions in Anne's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Anne was born on February 22, 1927 in Duisburg, Germany and was the second child of Elisabeth Overath (Schmitz) and Eisendreher Johan Anton Overath. She immigrated to the United States with her parents in 1928 who were seeking to escape the economic and political instability that existed in Germany. They successfully immigrated through Ellis Island, settled in Michigan and raised 2 children, John and Anne.
Anne was raised in Detroit and after graduating from Wayne State University, married John F. Peterson, following his honorable discharge from military service in Germany after World War II concluded. Together they lived in the Detroit area and raised 3 children. Anne also held several positions in her professional career, concluding as an educator in the Detroit Public School System, from which she retired in 1992. She enjoyed traveling, refinishing antique furniture, sewing, and was an avid quilter, for which she won numerous awards at quilt shows.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Overath, and is survived by her 3 children: Ken Peterson (Margaret) of Detroit, MI; Jim Peterson of Saratoga Springs, NY; and Kate Tilden (Tom) of Overland Park, KS.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019