|
|
Annette L. Murphy
Age 79- March 25, 2020 - Beloved wife of Donald. Dear mother of Susan Owens, Cindy Scott, William "Billy" (Glenda) Owens, Thomas "Tommy" Ownes, and step mother of Amy Murphy. Loving Grammy of Garrett (Shelia), Brenden, Collin (Tina), Ashley (Anthony), Angela, Briana, and David. Great Grammy of Caden, Ryder, Aryana, Rece, and Alice. Sister of Pam Incammicia, and Aunt of Nino (Rochelle), and Michael. Private Family Visitation Sunday 1-5pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020