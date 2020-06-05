Annette Zipple, RSCJ



Farmington Hills - Annette Zipple was born in Lansing, Michigan, August 22, 1923, to Anna George Malik and Karl George Zipple. She entered the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1952 and taught at Sacred Heart schools in Michigan and served the City of Detroit for fifty-four years. She was a pioneer and champion of those often overlooked, underserved, and without access to the basic necessities of human life. Her desire to work with the African American and Latino families in the city took shape in an exceptional summer program at Grosse Pointe called Sacred Heart Enrichment Program (SHEP). This program would become the model for outreach programs in Sacred Heart communities around the United States, linking resources, opportunities, and most of all children, in experiences of music, dance, art, and relationships. The graduates of SHEP programs continue to mark those summers as life-changing, breaking down walls of racism and opening new ways of thinking and being. Sister Zipple was the Coordinator of School Social Work Services for the Archdiocese of Detroit, and at Most Holy Trinity Parish as the coordinator of social work services and the director of community services.



Sister Zipple worked with the RSCJ in the area and with members of five religious congregations to found and co-sponsor a middle school for girls in Southwest Detroit. Although the financial downturn affected its longevity, Our Lady of Guadalupe Middle School for Girls was an outstanding, innovative school and a new educational model. Sister Zipple and local RSCJ also worked with the Felician Sisters of Madonna University, to found Southwest Women's Educational Empowerment Project (SWEEP) in Southwest Detroit, assisting women seeking degrees in social work.



On May 13, 2020, Sister Zipple died quietly at Mercy Center in Farmington with Sisters of Mercy and her beloved city around her. She leaves behind generations of Detroit women and men touched by her love, her passion, her relentless vision and her faith. She leaves behind her dear brother Francis, his wife, Kathy, nieces and nephews, grand and great nieces and nephews, friends who hold her as family, and her sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart.



We, the Religious of the Sacred Heart, lost a champion of love. One devoted to the warrior spirit and pioneer love of Philippine Duchesne, whose strength and tenderness intertwined in action grounded in the Gospel. All the angels and saints must rejoice with the presence of Annette, as we experience the absence of this great woman of heart.



A Memorial Mass will be held for Sister Zipple at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store