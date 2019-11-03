Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
Annie Elizabeth Martin

Annie Elizabeth Martin Obituary
Annie Elizabeth Martin

Livonia - of Livonia, age 50, passed away peacefully November 2, 2019.

Beloved daughter of Catherine and the late Murdo Martin. Loving sister of Donald (Jennifer) and Kenneth Martin. Dearest aunt of Ian.

A Funeral Service will be held at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 - 8 PM.

Memorials may be directed to The Leah A Davidson Healing Arts Fund at Karmanos Cancer Institute.

Please share a memory of Annie at www.rggrharris.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
