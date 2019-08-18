Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
15122 W. Chicago
Detroit, MI
Ferndale - Annie Kate Barlow was born in Ferndale, Michigan to James Barlow and Elsie Barlow (Hepburn), both parents preceded her in death. Annie was a loving sister, aunt, cousin, and friend; she will really be missed. Annie was also a registered nurse and retired from Detroit Receiving Hospital. Annie's battle with cancer ended at Henry Ford Village Nursing Home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30 at Bethany Baptist Church, 15122 W. Chicago, Detroit, Michigan, 48228.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
