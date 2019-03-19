|
Annie Mary McKinley Boggs
- - Annie Mary Boggs born August 8, 1922, in Marion Junction, Alabama. She married James Boggs in 1938, moved to Detroit, MI in 1939. Annie was homemaker to 10 children: James, Wayman, Donald, Jacqueline, Thomasine, Ernestine, Dr. Deloris Ann Berrien-Jones, Glenn, Barbara and Preston (deceased). Annie loved family celebrations and cooking. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Detroit. She is survived by nine of her children: 31 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, family, and friends.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019