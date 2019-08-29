Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J. Will Funeral Home
37000 W Six Mile Road
Litvonia, MI
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harry J. Will Funeral Home
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Harry J. Will Funeral Home
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI
Resources
Annie Schroder


1948 - 2019
Annie Schroder Obituary
Annie Schroder

Northville - Annie E. Schroder born August 31, 1948 passed away on August 27, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved wife of Michael Schroder. Loving mother of Jeffrey Schroder, Amy (Josh) Karaskiewicz and Matthew (Kelly) Schroder. Proud grandmother of Thomas, Hadley, Kimberly and Natalie. Dear sister of Mary Hoye, Patricia (George) Schmidt, Eileen (Edward) Lindberg, William Noone, Michael (late Kathleen) Noone, Thomas Noone and the late John Noone. Aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 2-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home in Livonia. A continued visitation will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 at 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the in Annie's honor.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019
