|
|
Dr. Anselmo Corti
New Baltimore -
Dr. Anselmo Frank Corti, 86, of New Baltimore, Michigan (formerly of Sarnia, Ontario) died peacefully on February 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. Frank was born in Gagliano Alterno, Italy and emigrated to Detroit in 1946. He was an aircraft electrician in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. Frank attended Wayne State University, and continued his education at the University of Detroit for dentistry. He obtained his orthodontics degree from the University of Montreal. Frank practiced orthodontics for over 42 years, with offices in Sarnia, Ontario and Westland, Michigan, with satellite offices in Petrolia and Wallaceburg in Ontario, Lansing, Michigan, and Nassau, Bahamas. After retirement, Frank returned to his love of building by becoming a master fine carpenter, having studied at Marc Adams School of Woodworking, and spent many glorious hours making fine furniture. Frank married the love of his life in 1958, and spent sixty years with Frances. His most happy achievements were his three daughters. He is predeceased in death by his parents Rudolpho and Imperatrice Corti, his in-laws Harold and Mary Taddia and brother-in-law Kenneth Taddia. He is survived by his beloved wife Frances (née Taddia), his daughters and their spouses Linda Corti / Suzanne Carter, Deborah Corti / Robert Pleydon, and Katherine Simmonds/ Martin Simmonds. He is also survived by his five grandchildren who were the light of his life - Riley (19), Raymond (17) and Ryann (13) Simmonds, Daniel Pleydon (7) and Bret Tidyman (8) - his in-laws Patricia Taddia, Arnold and Linda Taddia, his beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, as well as the hundreds of patients who passed through his offices.
Visitation will be held Sunday 2/17 2-9pm at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Homes 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights, MI 48312. Funeral Mass will be held Monday 2/18 at 10:30am at St. Mary Queen of Creation Catholic Church 50931 Maria, New Baltimore MI 48047. Visitation at church will occur from 10-10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care or the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 16, 2019