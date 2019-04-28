|
Anthony C. Buesser
Ann Arbor - April 17, 2019. Born October 15, 1929 to the late Frederick G. and Lela (nee Carpenter) Buesser. Beloved husband of Dolores. Former husband of Carolyn S. Pickle, and the late Bettina Rieveschl Buesser. Loving father of Andrew C. (Linda), the late Kent Baumkel, and the late Anthony C. Jr. (Iris Wiinikka). Proud grandfather of Maris Buesser and Laurel Wiinikka-Buesser. Tony was graduated from the University of Michigan with a BA in English with Honors in 1952, MA in 1953, and JD in 1960. He was admitted to the Michigan Bar in 1961. Mr. Buesser practiced law as an Associate with Chase, Goodenough and Buesser in Detroit 1961-1966, as a partner with Buesser, Buesser, Snyder and Blank, in Detroit and Bloomfield Hills, 1966-81. He was a sole practitioner in Birmingham, 1981-1994. He served as a trustee for Detroit Country Day School from 1970-1994, serving as Chairman of the Board from 1977-1982 and 1984-1987 and Board Chairman, emeritus from 1987 to the present. He also served as Chairman of the Nominating Committee from 1987-1994. He served in the US Army, 1953-1955. Recipient of the Avery Hopwood Award in major fiction from the University of Michigan in 1953, and the Outstanding Alumnus Award from Detroit County Day School in 1988. He was a member of the ABA, State Bar of Michigan, Detroit Bar Association (President 1976-77), Oakland County Bar Association, Thomas M. Cooley Club (President 1974-76), Alpha Delta Phi and Phi Delta Phi.
A Family Grace
Thank you God for giving me vulnerability.
In my life turn the key, let me be me.
You are the great gift descended into our sweaty lives,
to celebrate the good and kind and tell,
amid the smell of treachery's dark breath,
that we were made for laughter, trust and love,
for better things than death.
Tony Buesser
Memorial Visitation Friday, May 3rd 4-8 PM and Memorial Service Saturday, May 4th 3 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W. (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery, Ann Arbor. Memorials may be made to Russell Island Foundation, 1011 Satterlee Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 or Detroit Public Television, One Clover Ct., Wixom, MI 48393-2247. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019