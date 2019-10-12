Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Anthony C. Fielek Jr.

Anthony C. Fielek Jr. Obituary
Anthony C. Fielek Jr.

Novi - October 11, 2019 age 78. Beloved husband of the late Carole. Dear father of Anne (the late Victor) Lee and Amy Fielek. Leaves behind three beloved cats; Mr. Paws, Breezy, & Misty. Dear brother of Stephen (Candy), Michael (Gretchen), Mary Ann and the late Andrew (Elizabeth) Fielek. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces & nephews. Visitation Thursday, October 17th 3-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Rosary Thursday 7 PM. In state Friday, October 18th 10 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 47650 N. Territorial Rd., Plymouth. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Huron Valley Humane Society. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
