Anthony Pakula
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church
555 South Lilley Road
Canton, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church
555 South Lilley Road
Canton, MI
Anthony C. "Tony" Pakula


Anthony C. "Tony" Pakula Obituary
Anthony C. "Tony" Pakula

Detroit - Anthony C. "Tony" Pakula, 90, passed away March 21, 2019. A US Army veteran, Mr. Pakula was a decorated Detroit Police Officer serving for 25 years. Mr. Pakula is survived by his seven children, Kathleen Schultz, Linda (Tom) Gorman, Michael, David Howells, Sandra (Richard) Pringle, Andrew (Tina) Howells, Janet Dees; sister, Irene (Norbert) Romej; 32 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Mr. Pakula was pre-deceased by his first wife, Antoinette and second wife, Eleanor.

Friends may visit on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48152 and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 at St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church 555 South Lilley Road, Canton, MI 48188. The final resting place will be next to his wife, Eleanor in Boulder City, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tony's name may be made to the . Please share a memory of Tony with his family at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
