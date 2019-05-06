Services
- - Ciaramitaro, Anthony "Tony," age 97, May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Stephanie for 67 years. Dear father of Grace (Charlie) Pear, Pearl (Tom) Wright and Angeline (Dave) Esse. Loving grandfather of Natalie, Matthew, Christine, Rachele, Sam, Alexa and Ciara. Dearest brother of Dominic (Lana) and preceded in death by sisters Agatha, Antoinette and Angeline. Visitation Wednesday, May 8 from 2-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 25800 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores. Instate Thursday 9:30am until time of Mass 10 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 22412 Overlake St., St. Clair Shores. Entombment at Christian Memorial West, Rochester Hills. Share a memory at www.bcfhshores.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 6, 2019
