Anthony (Tony) Francesco Perniciaro
- - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Anthony (Tony) Francesco Perniciaro, age 51, our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandson, and dear friend died on April 25, 2019 from complications due to cancer which he had battled with courage and quiet dignity. Those who knew Tony, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Tony will always be remembered for his witty humor, caring and kindness toward others, and deep loyalty to those he loved. Tony will be missed everyday by his sister, Regina Williams, his brother, Royce Charbeneau, his dear friend and caregiver, George Margraff, and his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends. We know Tony is now with his mother and father, Lena and Frank Perniciaro, his sister, Cherryl Pitts, his brother, Greg Charbeneau, and many other loving relatives and friends and is loved in heaven as well as here on earth. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Rudy Funeral Home, 25650 Van Dyke, in Center Line, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 1pm-5pm with a 4:30pm service. Those who choose to give a gift to honor Tony are asked to make a contribution in his name to . Visit www.rudyfuneral.com to share a memory or light a candle.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019