Anthony Frank Brinza Iii Obituary
Anthony Frank Brinza III, age 72, February 27, 2020. Dear father of Tonya. Beloved son of Patricia and the late Anthony Frank Brinza II. Brother of Ron (Pam) and Dave (Jacky). Uncle of Ryan and Lindsey.

Tony served in San Diego, California in the US Navy, and went on to serve his country honorably in Vietnam on the USS Providence.

After the Navy he returned to Michigan and joined Ford Motor Company. He retired in 2007. In his retirement he became very active with the American Legion (Post 32) and volunteered for many fundraisers and special events there. Events included golf outings, and the annual Christmas Wreath Program for fallen soldiers. He loved his Lithuanian family, golf and fishing until the day he died.

Visitation at St. James Church 46325 W. Ten Mile Novi Friday 9:30am until the funeral Liturgy at 10:00am.

Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tony's name to the American Legion or The .

On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
