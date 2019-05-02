Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home
1139 N. Inkster Rd.
Garden City, MI
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:30 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home
1139 N. Inkster Rd.
Garden City, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Gandolfo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Gandolfo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Gandolfo Obituary
Anthony Gandolfo

Dearborn Heights - Anthony N. Gandolfo Age 89 May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Beatrice for 65 years. Loving father of Nick (Cynthia), Peter (Carrie), and Cathy (Ron) Kerrigan. Caring grandfather of 7. Brother of Mary Salerno, Ed, and the late Jim, Margaret Nuccio, and Phillip. Visitation Friday 2 - 8pm with a 6:30 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Saturday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Checks payable to Cure SMA. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now