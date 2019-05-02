|
Anthony Gandolfo
Dearborn Heights - Anthony N. Gandolfo Age 89 May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Beatrice for 65 years. Loving father of Nick (Cynthia), Peter (Carrie), and Cathy (Ron) Kerrigan. Caring grandfather of 7. Brother of Mary Salerno, Ed, and the late Jim, Margaret Nuccio, and Phillip. Visitation Friday 2 - 8pm with a 6:30 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Saturday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Checks payable to Cure SMA. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 2, 2019