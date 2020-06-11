Anthony J. Murawski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. Murawski

Anthony J. Murawski passed away on June 10th, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving brother of James (Ann) Murawski. Proud uncle of Lisa Dehner and John (Nicole) Murawski. Great uncle to Chloe' and Julia Dehner and Gavin Murawski. Tony will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and his many great stories. He was loved by all of us and has given us many memories to cherish forever. We will miss him greatly. Interment at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Flat Rock, Michigan.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved