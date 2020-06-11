Anthony J. MurawskiAnthony J. Murawski passed away on June 10th, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving brother of James (Ann) Murawski. Proud uncle of Lisa Dehner and John (Nicole) Murawski. Great uncle to Chloe' and Julia Dehner and Gavin Murawski. Tony will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and his many great stories. He was loved by all of us and has given us many memories to cherish forever. We will miss him greatly. Interment at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Flat Rock, Michigan.