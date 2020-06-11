Anthony J. Murawski
1937 - 2020
Anthony J. Murawski

Anthony J. Murawski passed away on June 10th, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving brother of James (Ann) Murawski. Proud uncle of Lisa Dehner and John (Nicole) Murawski. Great uncle to Chloe' and Julia Dehner and Gavin Murawski. Tony will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and his many great stories. He was loved by all of us and has given us many memories to cherish forever. We will miss him greatly. Interment at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Flat Rock, Michigan.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
Long time friend, you will be sorely missed.
Chris Willard
Friend
June 11, 2020
Sorry to hear about Tony's passing. He was a very kind man. I feel privileged to have known him.
Judy Joyce
Friend
