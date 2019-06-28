|
|
Anthony J. Rand
Southgate - Anthony J. Rand of Southgate. June 25, 2019. Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Ruth. Loving father of Jeffrey and Nancy Rand. Dear brother of Edward (Charlene), Dorothy, Irene and the late Mary and Richard. Anthony will also be missed by his precious cat, Sparkles. Visitation Friday (Today) 2-9pm at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte 734-285-9000. Funeral Services Saturday Instate 9:30am with Mass at 10am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Family suggests donations in Anthony's honor to the Michigan Humane Society or the Great Lakes Field Service Council, Boy Scouts of America.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 28, 2019