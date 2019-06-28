Services
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Rand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Rand


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony J. Rand Obituary
Anthony J. Rand

Southgate - Anthony J. Rand of Southgate. June 25, 2019. Age 93. Beloved husband of the late Ruth. Loving father of Jeffrey and Nancy Rand. Dear brother of Edward (Charlene), Dorothy, Irene and the late Mary and Richard. Anthony will also be missed by his precious cat, Sparkles. Visitation Friday (Today) 2-9pm at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte 734-285-9000. Funeral Services Saturday Instate 9:30am with Mass at 10am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Family suggests donations in Anthony's honor to the Michigan Humane Society or the Great Lakes Field Service Council, Boy Scouts of America.

www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Czopek Funeral Directors
Download Now