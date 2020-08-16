Anthony Mangiapane
Allen Park - Mangiapane, Anthony S. August 15, 2020. Age 80 of Allen Park. Beloved husband of Dora. Loving father of Maria (Gannon Alexander), Anthony (Leticia) and Salvatore (Jennifer). Dear brother of Pete (Brenda). Dearest grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 3. Tony was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Mary. Funeral Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in state 9:30 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church 9000 Laurence Ave, Allen Park, 48101. Interment at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Tony's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com