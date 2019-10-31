|
|
Anthony Mercurio
OCTOBER 30, 2019. Former husband of the late Joanne. Dearest father of Mary Anne (Michael) Holly, Grace (Kenneth) Branchick, Rose (Robert) Pazdernik and the late John. Loving grandpa of Yvette, Kyle, Michael, Lisa and Kari. Loving great-grandpa of Jack. Dear brother of Joseph (Dolores) and the late Carmela. Visitation Saturday 9:00-10:00 am at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Funeral Mass Saturday 11:00 am at St. Alphonsus-St. Clement Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tony's name to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019