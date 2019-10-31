Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Mercurio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Mercurio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Mercurio Obituary
Anthony Mercurio

OCTOBER 30, 2019. Former husband of the late Joanne. Dearest father of Mary Anne (Michael) Holly, Grace (Kenneth) Branchick, Rose (Robert) Pazdernik and the late John. Loving grandpa of Yvette, Kyle, Michael, Lisa and Kari. Loving great-grandpa of Jack. Dear brother of Joseph (Dolores) and the late Carmela. Visitation Saturday 9:00-10:00 am at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Funeral Mass Saturday 11:00 am at St. Alphonsus-St. Clement Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tony's name to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -