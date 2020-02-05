|
Anthony Nitsch
Grand Blanc - NITSCH, Anthony - Of Grand Blanc, age 78, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Ascension Genesys Hospital. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Anthony was born in Bacsalmas, Hungary on April 27, 1941. He was a member of the Wobblies Golf Group that played at the Jewell Golf Course. He was also a member of the Jaycees. Anthony very much enjoyed traveling, golfing with his wife of 58 years and spending time with family and friends. Surviving are wife, Jeanette; children, Pamela and husband Dennis McCardle, Joanne and husband Brian Keith; grandchildren, Caitlyn and husband Lee Schwingler, Thomas McCardle, Dillon McCardle, Charla and Jacob Keith; mother, Theresie; brothers, Stephen and wife MaryJo and Ingolf and wife Karin. He was preceded in death by his father, Adam. Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020