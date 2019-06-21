Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
More Obituaries for Anthony Sayers
Anthony P. Sayers

Anthony P. Sayers

Anthony P. Sayers Obituary
Anthony P. Sayers

Plymouth - June 18, 2019 age 78. Beloved husband of Susan. Dear father of Tony (Rachel), and Daniel (Vipra Ghimire). Dear Grandfather of Timothy, Derek, and Joseph. Preceeded in death by sister Valerie. Visitation Sunday, June 23rd 2 to 8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (Btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. The family will gather Monday, June 24th 10 AM until the 11 AM Prayer Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home. Interment Soop Cemetery, Van Buren Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America or Plymouth Goodfellows. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 21, 2019
