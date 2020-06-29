Anthony "Tony" P. Zynel
Clinton Twp. - Passed away June 27, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born October 12, 1923. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Dearest father of Maryann (Joseph) Ivers, Patty Banasinski and Joseph (Diane). Loving grandfather of Melanie (Vinny Haddad) Zynel, Rachel (Michael Belanger) Zynel and great grandfather of Sylvia Belanger and Colin Haddad. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m. with a Rosary 7 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. A Funeral Mass Thursday 10:30 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 21100 Madison (north of 10 Mile, between Little Mack and Harper) St. Clair Shores. Attendees are asked to enter the church no earlier than 10:25 a.m., wear a mask and practice social distancing. There is NO Instate period. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Roseville. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.