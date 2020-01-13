|
Anthony Paul Gorski
Commerce Twp. - Anthony Paul Gorski, a resident of Commerce Township and former resident of Livonia, died on January 12, 2020 at the age of 76.
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, on Wednesday, January 15, from 3-8 PM with a Rosary at 6 PM. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1955 E. Commerce Rd., Milford, on Thursday, January 16, at 11AM. For further information please phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020