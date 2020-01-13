Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Gorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Paul Gorski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Paul Gorski Obituary
Anthony Paul Gorski

Commerce Twp. - Anthony Paul Gorski, a resident of Commerce Township and former resident of Livonia, died on January 12, 2020 at the age of 76.

Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, on Wednesday, January 15, from 3-8 PM with a Rosary at 6 PM. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1955 E. Commerce Rd., Milford, on Thursday, January 16, at 11AM. For further information please phone 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -