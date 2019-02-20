Services
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
44800 Warren Road
Canton, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
44800 Warren Road
Canton, MI
View Map
Plymouth - Anthony "Tony" Petricca of Plymouth, died February 15, 2019 at the age of 80. Tony was the beloved husband of Suzanne (née Reckinger) Petricca, and together they shared 16 wonderful years of marriage. Tony is also survived by his sister Eleanore Brandenburg (née Petricca), two admiring sons Mark (Rachel Urbaniak) Petricca, Joseph (Nicole) Petricca, their mother Marie Petricca, loving step-sons, the late Erik Filipek, Christopher Filipek, Stefan (Suzanne) Filipek, his cherished granddaughter Lily Summers, and step-granddaughter Anastasia Filipek. A Memorial Gathering will be Friday, February 22, from 2-8PM at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth, MI 48170. There will be a Rosary Service at 7 PM at the Funeral Home. His Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 23, at 11:30 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Road, Canton, 48187. Family and friends are welcome to visit the Church at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Parkinson's Foundation, and Coalition on Temporary Shelter (COTS). To view full obituary and leave a condolence, please visit schrader-howell.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019
