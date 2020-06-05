Anthony Philip Progar, Jr.
Southfield - 79, entered eternal life on June 5, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 54 years, JoAnne. Devoted father of Janice (Felix) Venditti, Anthony III (Traci), Joseph (Lisa), and Daniel (Christine) Progar, and Jennifer (Vincent) Kogo; dear brother of Edmond (Joann) and Paul; loving grandfather of 28; and great-grandfather of 4, and two on the way. Visitation Monday, June 8, 5-8 pm, and Tuesday, June 9, 2-8 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Rosary Tuesday 7 pm. Funeral Mass (limited to family and close friends) Wednesday, June 10, 10:00 am (in state 9:30 am) at the Church of the Transfiguration, 25225 Code Rd., Southfield. Interment Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, tributes to Mother and Unborn Baby Care or Franciscan Outreach Program. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.