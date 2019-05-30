|
Anthony Russo
Chesterfield - Anthony Russo, age 85 of Chesterfield passed away May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Marguerite. Dear father of Grace (Mariano) Pacini, Phyllis (Patrick) Dewey, Patricia (the late Glenn) Gillie, Anthony (Pam), John (Janie), Mary, Paul (Dena) and Richard (Barbara). Loving grandfather of 24 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Patrina Serra, August and Frank. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass, Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 30, 2019