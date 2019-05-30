Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home
35259 23 Mile
New Baltimore, MI
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home
35259 23 Mile
New Baltimore, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Queen of Creation Church
50931 Maria
New Baltimore, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Queen of Creation Church
50931 Maria
New Baltimore, MI
View Map
Anthony Russo Obituary
Anthony Russo

Chesterfield - Anthony Russo, age 85 of Chesterfield passed away May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Marguerite. Dear father of Grace (Mariano) Pacini, Phyllis (Patrick) Dewey, Patricia (the late Glenn) Gillie, Anthony (Pam), John (Janie), Mary, Paul (Dena) and Richard (Barbara). Loving grandfather of 24 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Patrina Serra, August and Frank. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass, Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation.



