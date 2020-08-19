1/1
Anthony VanBuhler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony VanBuhler

Canton - August 18, 2020. Age: 94. Beloved husband of the late Leona Marie. Dearest father of Gwen VanBuhler, Gary (Bernice) VanBuhler, Janet Catoe and Joan (Nancy) Van Reece. Loving grandfather of Patrick (Josine) Cleary, Eric (Mary) VanBuhler and Evan VanBuhler. Proud great-grandfather of Avery VanBuhler. Survived by three sisters and preceded in death by seven siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral service Friday, August 21, at 10:15 a.m. from the chapel of the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Road, Canton. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:15 AM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved