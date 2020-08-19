Anthony VanBuhler
Canton - August 18, 2020. Age: 94. Beloved husband of the late Leona Marie. Dearest father of Gwen VanBuhler, Gary (Bernice) VanBuhler, Janet Catoe and Joan (Nancy) Van Reece. Loving grandfather of Patrick (Josine) Cleary, Eric (Mary) VanBuhler and Evan VanBuhler. Proud great-grandfather of Avery VanBuhler. Survived by three sisters and preceded in death by seven siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral service Friday, August 21, at 10:15 a.m. from the chapel of the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Road, Canton. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
