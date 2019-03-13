Services
Ofield Funeral Home
4500 Kalamazoo Avenue SE
Kentwood, MI 49508
616-455-9790
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ofield Funeral Home
4500 Kalamazoo Avenue SE
Kentwood, MI 49508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Zombo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Zombo Jr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony Zombo Jr. Obituary
Anthony Zombo Jr.

- - Anthony Michael Zombo Jr., finally at peace, passed away Monday, March 11th, 2019. Tony was born in Detroit on December 11th, 1942 to the late Anthony Sr. and Lucille (Bulgarelli) Zombo. He graduated from Denby High School and City Barber College. In 1975, Tony hung up his barber shears to go into business with his brother, Michael. They moved to Grand Rapids and opened the first Naturalizer Women's Shoe Store in Western Michigan. They expanded from their Woodland Mall location to North Kent Mall, Rivertown Crossings Mall. After 41 successful years, the brothers retired in 2017. Tony was an avid golfer, skeet and trap shooter, and gifted percussionist. Surviving are his brother, Michael and sister-in-law, Tamara. The family will receive visitors Friday, March 15th from 4-7pm at Ofield Funeral Home, 4500 Kalamazoo Ave SE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Association of West Michigan or Faith Hospice. A thank you to Faith Hospice for their care and a very heartfelt thanks to the angels on 4th floor skilled nursing at Raybrook for their kind and compassionate care. We are deeply grateful. Online condolences may be left at ofieldfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 13, 2019
