Warren - Antionette "Toni" Merrelli (nee Iaquinta), age 89, February 19, 2020. Loving mother of Albert (Dawn), Paula, David (JoAnn), and Lynne (Dennis) Ramel. Cherished Nana of Kyle, Nicholas, Anthony, and Rachel. Toni will be greatly missed by all who loved her while being remembered for her love of dancing, music and cooking. Funeral Sunday 12 noon at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Visitation Saturday 3-9 pm. www.ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020