Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
25450 Plymouth Rd
Redford, MI 48239
(313) 937-3670
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Valentine Church
14181 Beech Daly
Redford, MI
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Valentine Church
14181 Beech Daly
Redford, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Valentine Church
14181 Beech Daly,
Redford, MI
Antoinette Grace Dorsch

Antoinette Grace Dorsch Obituary
Antoinette Grace Dorsch

Detroit - Antoinette Grace Dorsch of Detroit passed 9-3-2019 at age 98. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Diane (Robert) Patterson, and Gail (William) Long.

Visitation: Sun., Sept 8, 2019 from 3-8pm with a 7pm Rosary. Funeral Mass: 10:30am Mon., Sept. 9, 2019 at St. Valentine Church, 14181 Beech Daly, Redford, MI 48239. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please visit www.harryjwillRedford.com for more information.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
