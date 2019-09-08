|
Antoinette Grace Dorsch
Detroit - Antoinette Grace Dorsch of Detroit passed 9-3-2019 at age 98. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Diane (Robert) Patterson, and Gail (William) Long.
Visitation: Sun., Sept 8, 2019 from 3-8pm with a 7pm Rosary. Funeral Mass: 10:30am Mon., Sept. 9, 2019 at St. Valentine Church, 14181 Beech Daly, Redford, MI 48239. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please visit www.harryjwillRedford.com for more information.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019