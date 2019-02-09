|
|
Antoinette Grillo
- - Grillo, Antoinette, Feb. 5, 2019 Age 85
Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Dear mother of Thomas (Mary), Michael, Grayce (Henry) Kies and Virginia (the late Mike) Oneill. Proud Grandmother of 7 and 13 Great Grandchildren. She was the owner and operator of Grillo Produce for over 30 years.
Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. 15 Mile Road (At Schoenherr) Sunday 3PM to 9PM with Rosary at 7PM. Funeral Monday at St. Louis Catholic Church 24415 Crocker Blvd., Clinton Twp, Instate 9:30AM until time of Mass at 10:00AM. Donation to the Capuchins appreciated by family.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019