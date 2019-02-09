Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
24415 Crocker Blvd
Clinton Twp, MI
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
24415 Crocker Blvd
Clinton Twp, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Grillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Grillo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Antoinette Grillo Obituary
Antoinette Grillo

- - Grillo, Antoinette, Feb. 5, 2019 Age 85

Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Dear mother of Thomas (Mary), Michael, Grayce (Henry) Kies and Virginia (the late Mike) Oneill. Proud Grandmother of 7 and 13 Great Grandchildren. She was the owner and operator of Grillo Produce for over 30 years.

Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. 15 Mile Road (At Schoenherr) Sunday 3PM to 9PM with Rosary at 7PM. Funeral Monday at St. Louis Catholic Church 24415 Crocker Blvd., Clinton Twp, Instate 9:30AM until time of Mass at 10:00AM. Donation to the Capuchins appreciated by family.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
Download Now