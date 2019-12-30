|
|
Antoinette L. Skowronski
Skowronski (nee DePalma), Antoinette L., age 89, December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond, Sr. for 40 years. Dear mother of Annemarie (Paul) Sossi, Dr. Raymond Jr. (Mary Ann) Skowronski and Dr. Annette (Charles) Skowronski-Langworthy. Loving grandmother of Andrea (Ryan), Alicia (Daniel), Deanna, Philip, Bianca, Terese and Raymond III. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-8pm with a 7pm Rosary at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Saturday 9:30 am until time of Mass 10:00 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd., Utica. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fr. Solanus Casey Center. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020