Antoinette Malfitano
Shelby Township - May 7, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of Carl for 70 incredible years. Loving mother of Ronald (Barbara), David (Pam), and Michael. Proud and adored grandmother of Andrea, Carla, Sara, Anna, and Adam. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Anna Marie Colagiovanni and her brother, Joseph (Adele). Visitation Thursday 2-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Friday 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Church, 48115 Schoenherr (Btw. 21 & 22 Mile). Memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Therese of Lisieux Church. Entombment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 9, 2019