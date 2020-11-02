1/1
Antoinette Wonsack
Antoinette Wonsack

Westland - January 21, 1942 - October 30, 2020

Antoinette "Toni" Wonsack, 78, of Westland, passed away peacefully at her home on October 30, 2020.

Antoinette was the beloved wife of Ronald, and the loving mother of Andrea Toms, Deborah (Daniel) Sarafian, Angela (Kevin) Wolcott, and Ronald Jr. She was the cherished grandmother of 7. Antoinette was the dear sister of Constance (Mark) Bodenheimer, Thomas Kopiwoda, Gerald (Aimee) Kopiwoda and Cynthia Kopiwoda. Antoinette was a loving wife of 56 years and loved all of her family, especially her grandchildren, David, William, Claire, Nicholas, Sophie, Cecilia, and Rhoan.

Antoinette had a smile that would light up a room. She loved cooking, reading, and music, but most of all she loved her family and friends; she will be dearly missed by them all.

There will be a Memorial Gathering at 10:30am on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church, 8200 Wayne Rd., Westland, MI until the time of her Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
