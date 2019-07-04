Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
Woodward at 12 Mile Rd
Royal Oak, MI
Antonino "Tony" Ruggirello

- - July 2, 2019, Age 84. Loving father of Tony (Rose), Jerry (Sania). Proud grandfather of Nino (Lauren), Tony, Maria, Gina, Juliana, Joe and Ava. Cherished brother of Antonio A. "Toto" and the late Joseph and Louis. Close at heart to Linda Brock and dear friend of Debbie Olsen. Tony passed peacefully surrounded by his family. Family will receive friends Sunday, July 7 from 3-8 pm and Monday, July 8 from 1-8 pm with Rosary at 7 p.m. at A. J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 a.m. at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica (Woodward at 12 Mile Rd.), Royal Oak. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from July 4 to July 7, 2019
