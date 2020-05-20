|
Antonio A. "Toto" Ruggirello
- - May 19, 2020, age 82. Loving uncle of Tony (Rose), Jerry (Sania), and Angelic. Dearest great uncle of Nino (Lauren), Tony, Maria, Gina, Juliana, Joe, Ava, and Kenny. Cherished brother of the late Joseph, Louis, and Antonino. Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 10am at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 W. 12 Mile Rd., Royal Oak. Visitation at church begins at 9:30am. Masks are required. Memorial tributes appreciated to American Diabetes Foundation and Michigan Humane Society. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 20 to May 24, 2020