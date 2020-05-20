Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
9:30 AM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
2100 W. 12 Mile Rd
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:00 AM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
2100 W. 12 Mile Rd
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Ruggirello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio A. "Toto" Ruggirello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio A. "Toto" Ruggirello Obituary
Antonio A. "Toto" Ruggirello

- - May 19, 2020, age 82. Loving uncle of Tony (Rose), Jerry (Sania), and Angelic. Dearest great uncle of Nino (Lauren), Tony, Maria, Gina, Juliana, Joe, Ava, and Kenny. Cherished brother of the late Joseph, Louis, and Antonino. Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 10am at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 W. 12 Mile Rd., Royal Oak. Visitation at church begins at 9:30am. Masks are required. Memorial tributes appreciated to American Diabetes Foundation and Michigan Humane Society. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 20 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -