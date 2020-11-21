1/1
Antonio Fabius "Tony" Silva
Antonio "Tony" Fabius Silva

of Taylor - passed on November 18, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved brother of Bob, Mickey, Eddie, Patty, and Charlie. Tony was preceded in death by his parents Santos and Virginia Silva. Tony is also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1- 8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Funeral service Saturday 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Tony's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-928-2300
