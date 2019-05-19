|
Dr. Aram Mechigian
- - 74, Dr. Mechigian was pre-deceased by his parents Sharam and Arpie and his sister Nancy. Beloved husband of Kathy Mechigian. Loving father of Nicole (John) Stassinopoulos and Dr. Andrew (Rachel) Mechigian. Cherished grandfather of Thomas Aram Stassinopoulos, Mason Aram Mechigian and Brayden Gregory Mechigian. Dr. Mechigian will also be missed by his family, friends, former patients and his four-legged companion Duke.
Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwester Highway, Southfield. In state Saturday 10:00 a.m. until his 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Church.
In lieu of flower memorial donations are to ASPCA or St. John Armenian Church.
To send a loving message and read the obituary, please go to www.ekfh.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home (248) 541-8325.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019