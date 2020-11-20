Ariel Leonhauser Gold
San Francisco - The world lost a great source of beauty and love with the passing on October 18, 2020, of Ariel Leonhauser Gold (nee Day), artist, mother, wife, daughter and loyal friend. Ariel, 35, died of cardiac arrest in her sleep at her home in San Francisco. She was full of light and levity, smiles and passion, while unconditionally loving and caring for her two beautiful daughters, Rylin, 10, and Presley, 3, and her husband, Eric. In her all too brief time with us she produced a great body of beautiful, vibrant, abstract works of art. But she and Eric considered their daughters their greatest masterpieces.
Born May 5, 1985 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Ariel was captivated by color and textures at an early age. She graduated from Cranbrook Kingswood Schools in Bloomfield Hills, MI, and attended Lasell College in Newton, Mass., University of Memphis, and Academy of Art University in San Francisco. She fiercely pursued a career as a painter, culminating in her being selected for an exhibition at the prestigious de Young Museum in San Francisco where her painting, 33 Years, is currently on display. Her love of color theory pulsated in her work.
Ariel fully embraced her maxim, Live Vibrantly. People on the streets of San Francisco and elsewhere inspired her. She didn't focus on the person but rather the vibe or energy that he or she embodied. During quarantine those opportunities dwindled, so she called up memories of her family and friends and created a colorful optimism that resonated with all who viewed her work. "I don't see a subject," Ariel wrote, "but rather feel what they represent and the joy these memories hold. These works are like visual songs that make you dance or sing or call an old friend because you just want to say, 'I love you.'"
In addition to her husband, Eric, and beloved daughters Rylin and Presley, Ariel is survived by her mother, Maria Leonhauser, retired president of Franco Public Relations Group in Detroit, and stepfather Peter Brown, retired publisher and editorial director of Automotive News. Her father, Bill Day (Susan), formerly editorial cartoonist for The Detroit Free Press; half-sister Emily Harrison; half-brothers Bill, Sam, Robby and Zach Day; and stepbrothers Nicholas, Gregory and Douglas Brown.
Ariel's loving spirit will also be felt forever within her nucleus of friends and extended family—dearest friends, her San Francisco moms group, artists in San Francisco and the community at Cranbrook Kingswood. While college, travel and imagination honed her artistic talent, it was her experience at Cranbrook that nurtured her evolving creative spirit and gave her the confidence to pursue fine art as a career.
She will live on with us, and her optimism will always give us strength as we grieve her loss. In 2003, Ariel wrote, "If eyes are the windows to the soul, then what a magnificent gallery the soul must be." To view Ariel's gallery of paintings, visit www.arielgoldart.com
Please Live Vibrantly in her memory.
A memorial service will be held at 1 PM PST on December 12, 2020, at Duggan's Serra Chapel, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City, CA. Due to COVID restrictions, in-person attendance will be limited, but her service will be available via livestream and also recorded for later viewing.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sullivan's Funeral Services, San Francisco. Condolences can be made online athttps://www.sullivansfuneralandcremation.com/obituaries
.