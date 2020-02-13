|
|
Arla Marie Gossiaux
Clearwater, FL - Arla Marie Gossiaux, 87, of Clearwater, FL, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2020 in Dunedin, FL.
An only child, she was born on April 3, 1932 in Detroit, MI to the late parents Albert and Elizabeth Perdelwitz. Arla met the love of her life, Jules Gossiaux, when she was 17 and they married on June 30, 1951 after his tour of duty in World War II. While they raised their five children, Arla was actively involved at St. Linus Church and School. Later, Arla went back to work at Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn, MI in the Admitting Department for 10+ years. She enjoyed spending her summers at her family cottage in St. Joseph Island, Ontario, Canada. Arla loved playing cards, reading, bowling, mahjong and golf. A devout Catholic, she loved the Lord, rarely missing a week of church and prayed fervently for others. Arla is joined with her husband Jules, and children David Gossiaux and Barbara Draybuck. She is survived by her son and his wife, Dale & Peggy, her son Daniel, her son and his wife, Duane & Pamela, her daughter-in-law Carol, and her son-in-law Dave Draybuck. along with her many grandchildren; Jason, Nicole, Bethanne, Kelly, Douglas, Thomas, David Jr., Andrew, Alexandra, Ryan, Zachary and Logan and her 13 great grandchildren.
The family will host a visitation and Celebration of Life at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren Ave. Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2pm-8pm. Saying of Rosary will be at 7pm and a Mass of the Resurrection on Friday 21, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Linus Church 6466 N. Evangeline St. Dearborn Heights, MI 48127. The family requests that instead of sending flowers, a donation in Arla's name can be made to Saint Jude's Hospital.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020