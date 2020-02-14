Services
Arla Marie Gossiaux Obituary
Arla Marie Gossiaux

Clearwater, FL - Arla Marie Gossiaux, 87, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2020, in Dunedin, FL. Arla is joined with her husband Jules, and children David Gossiaux and Barbara Draybuck. She is survived by her son and his wife, Dale & Peggy, her son Daniel, her son and his wife, Duane & Pamela, her daughter-in-law Carol, and her son-in-law Dave Draybuck. along with her many grandchildren; Jason, Nicole, Bethanne, Kelly, Douglas, Thomas, David Jr., Andrew, Alexandra, Ryan, Zachary, and Logan and her 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Friday at 10 am St. Linus Church until time of mass at 10:30 am. Please share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -