Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22430 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22430 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI
Entered into rest Nov 22, 2019. Age 98. Loving wife of the late Guy. Beloved mother of Kathleen Overton, Lorraine Shinn (Rob) and the late Karen Doyle (Eugene) and David Gardner (Joan). Dearest grandmother of John, James, Tracy and Julie and great grandmother of Katy, Joey, Jacob and Lilly. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124, gathering from 10:30 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. www.howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
