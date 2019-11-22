|
Arlena Gardner
Entered into rest Nov 22, 2019. Age 98. Loving wife of the late Guy. Beloved mother of Kathleen Overton, Lorraine Shinn (Rob) and the late Karen Doyle (Eugene) and David Gardner (Joan). Dearest grandmother of John, James, Tracy and Julie and great grandmother of Katy, Joey, Jacob and Lilly. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 22430 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124, gathering from 10:30 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019